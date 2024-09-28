Newsom Vetoes Bill Aimed At Making It Easier For Farmworkers To File Heat Illness Claims

Farmworkers work on a field outside of Mendota in Fresno County on July 12, 2023. Photo by Larry Valenzuela, CalMatters/CatchLight LocalGov. Newsom blocks legislation to make it easier for California farmworkers to file workers’ comp claims for heat illness. It was backed by their union and opposed by business groups.Gov. Gavin Newsom announced today he has vetoed a bill to bolster farmworkers’ heat illness claims as they face the increasing dangers of extreme heat.

The unique proposal would have made it easier for farmworkers to get workers’ compensation when claiming they suffered heat illness on the job.was pitched by the United Farm Workers, which said it was needed to supplement weakened enforcement of the state’s workplace heat safety rules.

But the understaffed Cal/OSHA has in recent years conducted 1,000 fewer heat inspections of worksites a year, and issued hundreds fewer violations, compared to pre-pandemic,The United Farm Workers said SB 1299 would have forced employers to comply with the heat rules, by more strictly tying them to liability for workers’ compensation claims. The bill would have required workers’ comp judges to presume farmworkers who claim heat illness developed it at work.

“There is no doubt that climate change is causing an increase in extreme temperatures and that California farmworkers need strong protections from the risk of heat-related illness,” Newsom wrote. “However, the creation of a heat-illness presumption in the workers’ compensation system is not an effective way to accomplish this goal.”

Such presumptions are used for other workers; firefighters, for example, have an easier time making workers’ comp claims for cancer because judges can assume they developed it from exposures to hazards on the job. In the case of farmworkers, the bill would have made the presumption apply only if employers can’t prove they were following the heat rules., arguing that it would unfairly mix the workers’ comp system with Cal/OSHA, which enforces safety rules.

Farmworkers Heat Illness Workers Compensation California Newsom

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



CalMatters / 🏆 261. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom vetoes bill aimed at helping undocumented immigrants buy homes in the stateCalifornia Gov. Gavin Newsom vetoed a bill Friday that would have made some immigrants in the country illegally eligible for home loans backed by the state.

Source: KPIXtv - 🏆 443. / 53 Read more »

Newsom Vetoes Bill Aimed at Hiring Undocumented Students on California CampusesCalifornia Governor Gavin Newsom vetoed a bill that would have required the University of California, California State University, and community colleges to hire undocumented students for campus jobs. Newsom cited legal risks to state employees who could be deemed in violation of federal laws against hiring undocumented people.

Source: latimes - 🏆 11. / 82 Read more »

Newsom Vetoes Bill Aimed at Helping Black Families Reclaim Seized PropertyCalifornia Governor Gavin Newsom vetoed a bill on Wednesday that would have allowed Black families to reclaim or be compensated for property unjustly seized by the government. The bill aimed to create a process for families to file claims with the state if they believed their property was taken due to discriminatory motives and without fair compensation.

Source: AP - 🏆 728. / 51 Read more »

Newsom Vetoes Bill Aimed at Creating Reparations Agency in CaliforniaCalifornia Governor Gavin Newsom vetoed a bill on Wednesday that would have established a state agency to carry out recommendations for reparations for African Americans. The bill, authored by State Senator Steven Bradford, was part of a larger legislative package from the California Legislative Black Caucus aimed at addressing racial injustices.

Source: 6abc - 🏆 250. / 63 Read more »

Newsom vetoes bipartisan accountability legislation aimed at state spending on homelessness crisisGov. Newsom rejected a bill that would have required annual reporting of state-funded homeless programs, saying in his veto message several similar bills were already in the pipeline.

Source: FoxNews - 🏆 9. / 87 Read more »

California Governor Vetoes Bill Aimed at Reclaiming Property Taken From Black FamiliesCalifornia Governor Gavin Newsom vetoed a bill on Wednesday that would have allowed Black families to reclaim or be compensated for property unjustly taken by the government. The bill, proposed by Democratic state Sen. Steven Bradford, aimed to address past discriminatory practices like eminent domain.

Source: KTVU - 🏆 465. / 53 Read more »