Newsom Vetoes Bill Aimed at Hiring Undocumented Students on California Campuses

Gov. Gavin Newsom vetoed a bill Sunday that would have directed the University of California , California State University and state community colleges to hire undocumented students for campus jobs — his second veto of legislation aimed at expanding aid to those who are not living in California legally.

He noted that Harris has taken a more conservative position on immigration than most Democrats by backing a bipartisan border security bill that failed after Trump came out against it. Passage of the legislation in California could have complicated her efforts to win moderate voters in battleground states, Madrid said. 'Kamala Harris is trying to prevent these attacks,' he said.

Undocumented Students Hiring California Governor Newsom Bill Veto

