Newly Released Video Shows Kamala Harris Chanting 'Down, Down With Deportation' in 2018

Newly emerged footage shows then-Sen. Kamala Harris , D-Calif., chanting 'down, down with deportation' at a parade in Los Angeles in 2018 when she was pursuing more aggressively left-wing positions on immigration. The video, obtained by Fox News Digital , took place at the 2018 Annual Kingdom Day Parade, where she was named Grand Marshal.

The video was first reported by the Daily Mail Online, which also noted that in the video is actor Jussie Smollett, who would eventually be convicted of falsely claiming to have been attacked by Trump supporters in Chicago. Harris came to Smollett's defense shortly after he falsely claimed he was attacked by Trump supporters, saying, 'This was an attempted modern day lynching. No one should have to fear for their life because of their sexuality or color of their skin.

While Donald Trump is wedded to the extreme ideas in his Project 2025 agenda, Vice President Harris believes real leadership means bringing all sides together to build consensus,' spokesperson Mia Ehrenberg said in a statement last month. 'It is that approach that made it possible for the Biden-Harris administration to achieve bipartisan breakthroughs on everything from infrastructure to gun violence prevention.

