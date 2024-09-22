New York Suburbs Shift Right, Potential Boon for Trump

The shift of two major New York City suburbs to the political right could be a boon for former President Trump on Election Day, according to insiders on both sides of the aisle. Traditionally purple, if not leaning blue, Long Island’s Nassau and Suffolk counties went solidly red in the 2022 midterms even though state voter rolls show Democrat s outnumber Republican s in both places. And that may be a bellwether of where things are headed in similar communities around the country.
Laura Curran, a pro-police Democrat who opposed the state's controversial bail reform law, said despite her positions, rhetoric from far-left lawmakers on Capitol Hill hurt her campaign when she lost her re-election bid to Blakeman three years ago. 'Talking about who is the standard-bearer of your party is really, really important,' she said. 'That’s why its good Biden is gone, and Kamala Harris is in.
Pollster says Trump’s running 'way ahead' of where he has in past two election cycles In Suffolk, the former president's Justice Department played a major role in combating a plague of MS-13 violence, something the police union there hasn't forgotten. 'That was a gang that had a death grip on Long Island,' said Lou Civello, the Suffolk Police Benevolent Association president. 'They were targeting young individuals to either join the gang or die.
