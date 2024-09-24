New York Magazine Reporter Placed on Leave Amid Allegations of Relationship With Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

The new reports, which broke Thursday evening, are just the latest in shocking Kennedy-related headlines, along with his aggressive emu roommate, Kennedy's ongoing attacks on life-saving vaccines, and the notorious brain worm. After Vanity Fair reported that a former babysitter has accused Kennedy of sexually assaulting her, Kennedy responded, “I am not a church boy.

” In a statement, a Kennedy spokesperson said, “Mr. Kennedy only met Olivia Nuzzi once in his life for an interview she requested, which yielded a hit piece.” According to a spokesperson for New York, “the magazine is conducting a more thorough third-party review” of Nuzzi's reporting, even though an initial “internal review of her published work has found no inaccuracies nor evidence of bias.” “We regret this violation of our readers’ trust,” the New York statement concludes.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. New York Magazine Reporter Inappropriate Relationship Sexual Assault Allegations

