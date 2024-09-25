New York City Is in Crisis: Gang Violence, Scandals, and a One-Party Breakdown

During his "My Take," Tuesday, "Varney & Co." host Stuart Varney addressed the crime and immigration problems plaguing New York City as a violent Venezuelan gang terrorizes neighborhoods and the city government is besieged by scandals.

New York City is in very bad shape and that's an understatement. The latest outrage is about the violent Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua. In just one year, this gang has become a successful criminal enterprise. ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS MAKE UP 75% OF ARRESTS IN MIDTOWN MANHATTAN, SAY POLICE They operate from inside city shelters. Dealing drugs, selling illegal guns and organizing prostitution. They are armed. They intimidate and terrorize whole neighborhoods.

NYC Crime Immigration Gang Violence Corruption

