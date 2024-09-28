New Tropical System Brewing in the Caribbean

The Southeast is still reeling from Hurricane Helene's deadly punch, but attention will soon need to return to the Caribbean as the tropics’ next act begins to brew, with steadily increasing odds of another tropical system developing within the next week. Forecast models indicate a new area of low pressure is expected to form over the western Caribbean Sea by early next week, according to the National Hurricane Center .

"The atmospheric pattern looks reasonably conducive for a tropical system to try to form and then track from the western Caribbean toward the Gulf of Mexico late in the week," Norcross said. "The same caveats we discussed last week are still important. All forecasts for undeveloped or just developing systems are subject to change and large errors. Don't focus on any specific forecasts at this point.

