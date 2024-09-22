New Texas Chainsaw Massacre Prequel to Focus on Leatherface's Teen Years

Alexandra Daddario Retraces Her Steps from 'Percy Jackson' to 'The White Lotus' and 'Die in a Gunfight'"The events of that day were to lead to the discovery of one of the most bizarre crimes in the annals of American history, The Texas Chain Saw Massacre."New broke today that the upcoming Texas Chainsaw Massacre prequel will be titled Leatherface and will be written by Seth M. Sherwood.

The Paranormal Activity 5 release date is being pushed to October 2015; there's also a new Texas Chainsaw movie about Leatherface's teen years in the works.Texas Chainsaw 3D Blu-ray. A review of the 3D Blu-ray for Texas Chainsaw 3D starring Alexandra Daddario, Tania Raymonde, and Dan Yeager.New Blu-rays for Cloud Atlas, Dexter Season Seven, 3:10 to Yuma Criterion, Texas Chainsaw 3D, Crimewave, and Back to 1942.

Horror Leatherface Texas Chainsaw Massacre Prequel Movie News

'Texas Chainsaw 3D' Has a Mind-Boggling Plot HoleDan Yeager Leatherface and Alexandra Daddario Heather Miller in Texas Chainsaw 3D

10 Leatherfaces from 50 years of Texas Chainsaw MassacreEvery Leatherface from the film franchise will terrorize Universal’s Horror Nights.

Do the Chainsaw Dance: ‘The Texas Chain Saw Massacre’ Debuts New 4K 50th Anniversary SetShane Romanchick is a News Writer at Collider who&039;s focus is in horror and the DC Universe. He&039;s an expert in Scream, Halloween, Chucky, and Batman.

