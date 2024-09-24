New State Laws Shake Up Voting Processes Ahead Of November Election

Across the country, including in some of the nation’s presidential swing states, new or recently altered state laws are changing how Americans will vote, tally ballots, and administer and certify November’s election.the number of ballots cast after voting is completed. In North Carolina, some students and university staff can use their digital IDs to vote. In Wisconsin, ballot drop boxes are newly legal again, although not every voting jurisdiction will use them.
Georgia voters make selections on touch-screen voting machines that print out paper ballots. Those ballots include a list of the selections so voters can verify their accuracy and a QR code that is read by a scanner to tally the votes. After the July primary, Maricopa County Elections spokesperson Jennifer Liewer said the new step resulted in a roughly 30-minute delay in reporting the county's results, and said the impact could be greater in the general election “if we have hundreds of thousands of ballots dropped off.”
Their use in Wisconsin is voluntary and some conservative towns have opted against using drop boxes, citing security concerns. The state’s two most heavily Democratic cities, Milwaukee and Madison, used them in August and will again in November. This is the first presidential election since Florida's Republican-controlled Legislature made a series of changes to mail balloting in 2021. While those aren't recent changes, their impact could be significant this year in a state that traditionally has had robust interest in voting by mail. One change makes a voter's request for a mail ballot valid only for the next general election, rather than two general election cycles, meaning voters will have to reapply.
It was adopted after nonprofit group Get Loud Arkansas helped register voters using electronic signatures. The board said the rule was needed to create uniformity across the state.
