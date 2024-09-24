New State Laws Shake Up Voting Processes Ahead Of November Election

Across the country, including in some of the nation’s presidential swing states, new or recently altered state laws are changing how Americans will vote, tally ballots, and administer and certify November’s election.the number of ballots cast after voting is completed. In North Carolina, some students and university staff can use their digital IDs to vote. In Wisconsin, ballot drop boxes are newly legal again, although not every voting jurisdiction will use them.

Georgia voters make selections on touch-screen voting machines that print out paper ballots. Those ballots include a list of the selections so voters can verify their accuracy and a QR code that is read by a scanner to tally the votes. After the July primary, Maricopa County Elections spokesperson Jennifer Liewer said the new step resulted in a roughly 30-minute delay in reporting the county's results, and said the impact could be greater in the general election “if we have hundreds of thousands of ballots dropped off.”

Their use in Wisconsin is voluntary and some conservative towns have opted against using drop boxes, citing security concerns. The state’s two most heavily Democratic cities, Milwaukee and Madison, used them in August and will again in November. This is the first presidential election since Florida's Republican-controlled Legislature made a series of changes to mail balloting in 2021. While those aren't recent changes, their impact could be significant this year in a state that traditionally has had robust interest in voting by mail. One change makes a voter's request for a mail ballot valid only for the next general election, rather than two general election cycles, meaning voters will have to reapply.

It was adopted after nonprofit group Get Loud Arkansas helped register voters using electronic signatures. The board said the rule was needed to create uniformity across the state.

Election Law Voting Rights State Laws Ballot Counting Election Administration

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



NBCNewYork / 🏆 270. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

New State Laws Shake Up Voting Procedures Ahead of November ElectionAcross the country, including key swing states, newly enacted or amended state laws are transforming how Americans vote, count ballots, and administer and certify the upcoming November election. These changes range from allowing digital IDs for voting in North Carolina to reinstating ballot drop boxes in Wisconsin.

Source: nbcsandiego - 🏆 524. / 51 Read more »

Rebuilding Pac-12 adding Boise State, Colorado State, Fresno State and San Diego StateThe Pac-12 Conference announced Thursday that Boise State, Colorado State, Fresno State and San Diego State will become new members as the conference rebuilds.

Source: CBSLA - 🏆 552. / 51 Read more »

Pac-12 conference adds Boise State, Colorado State, Fresno State and San Diego StateSenior Breaking News Reporter

Source: NBCNews - 🏆 10. / 86 Read more »

Pac-12 adding Boise State, Fresno State, Colorado State, San Diego State in 2026The Pac-12 is adding Boise State, Fresno State, Colorado State and San Diego State from the Mountain West, starting in 2026.

Source: FOXSports - 🏆 280. / 63 Read more »

Boise State, Colorado State, Fresno State, and San Diego State to Join Pac-12The Pac-12 Conference announced the addition of Boise State, Colorado State, Fresno State, and San Diego State as new members. The four universities, currently in the Mountain West Conference, will join Oregon State and Washington State on July 1, 2026.

Source: KPIXtv - 🏆 443. / 53 Read more »

Can noncitizens vote? State-by-state lawsLearn about noncitizen voting laws in the U.S. and how state and local policies vary. Discover where noncitizens can vote in local elections and the states that explicitly prohibit it.

Source: fox32news - 🏆 547. / 51 Read more »