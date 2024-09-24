New State Laws Shake Up Voting Procedures Ahead of November Election

Across the country, including in some of the nation’s presidential swing states , new or recently altered state laws are changing how Americans will vote, tally ballots, and administer and certify November’s election.the number of ballots cast after voting is completed. In North Carolina, some students and university staff can use their digital IDs to vote. In Wisconsin, ballot drop boxes are newly legal again, although not every voting jurisdiction will use them.
Proponents say the new hand-count rule is needed to make sure the number of paper ballots matches the electronic tallies on scanners, check-in computers and voting machines. The three workers will have to count the ballots in piles of 50, and the poll manager needs to explain and fix, if possible, any discrepancies, as well as document them.
Maricopa County, which includes Phoenix, estimates between 625,000 and 730,000 voters will drop off their ballots on Nov. 5. Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose, a Republican, issued a directive to county election boards in August that said only a voter can drop their personal ballot in a drop box. Anyone who assists someone else must return that ballot inside the county board office and complete an attestation form.
It marked the first such digital ID the board has approved. Republican groups sued, contending that state law only allows physical cards. The board’s director asked county clerks to identify any registration documents submitted using electronic signatures after the appeals court decision and make every effort to contact the voters as soon as possible to give them the chance to correct their application.Election administration doesn't stop when the polls close, and a few states will have new processes in the post-election period.
