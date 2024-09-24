New Species Of Ghost Shark Discovered In Pacific Ocean

It may be early to get the Halloween decorations out for most, but in the deep waters of the Pacific Ocean spooky season is well underway.
Ghost sharks, also known as chimaeras, are a group of cartilaginous fish closely related to sharks and rays. The newly discovered species has several distinctive features, including a long and narrow snout, broad pectoral fins, scale-free skin, and beak-like teeth.They are largely confined to the ocean floor up to 2,600 meters deep, feeding off crustaceans such as shrimp and molluscs.
Previously, it was considered to be part of a single globally distributed species. But research later showed that it is genetically and morphologically different to its cousins. "Ghost sharks always surprise me!" Finucci told NBC News on Tuesday."It just goes to show how little we know about our oceans, particularly the deep sea."
However, we still don't know their lifespan, population size or role in the ecosystem, Finucci noted."There’s still a lot to learn about ghost sharks!”
