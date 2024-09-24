New research uncovers hydrogen-centered mechanism that triggers degradation in lithium-ion batteries

From left: Physicist Zhan Zhang, Postdoc Jiyu Cai, Senior Chemist Zonghai Chen and Physicist and Group Leader Shelly Kelly working on the experimental table for X-ray measurements at the recently upgraded 25-ID beamline at the APS.
Specifically, scientists at the U.S. Department of Energy’s Argonne National Laboratory are collaborating with other U.S. laboratories and academic institutions to study a phenomenon called self-discharge. This is a series of chemical reactions in the battery that causes performance loss over time, shortening the battery’s lifespan.
During self-discharge, the charged lithium-ion battery loses stored energy even when not in use. For example, an EV that sits for a month or more may not run due to low battery voltage and charge. While scientists are making significant progress in understanding lithium-ion batteries, there is an ongoing debate on what causes the self-discharge phenomenon.
Scientists say they could not have validated their findings without access to the Advanced Photon Source at Argonne, one of the world’s premier storage-ring-based high-energy X-ray light source facilities. The APS is a DOE Office of Science user facility. The light sources use electrons circling in a storage ring at near the speed of light to produce X-ray beams that allow scientists to unveil the battery’s inner workings at an atomic level.
Lithium-Ion Batteries Electric Vehicles Battery Degradation Self-Discharge Argonne National Laboratory
United States Latest News, United States Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: SciTechDaily1 - 🏆 84. / 68 Read more »
Source: AP - 🏆 728. / 51 Read more »
Source: cleantechnica - 🏆 565. / 51 Read more »
Source: physorg_com - 🏆 388. / 55 Read more »
Source: NBCNewYork - 🏆 270. / 63 Read more »
Source: WEWS - 🏆 323. / 59 Read more »