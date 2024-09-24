New research uncovers hydrogen-centered mechanism that triggers degradation in lithium-ion batteries

From left: Physicist Zhan Zhang, Postdoc Jiyu Cai, Senior Chemist Zonghai Chen and Physicist and Group Leader Shelly Kelly working on the experimental table for X-ray measurements at the recently upgraded 25-ID beamline at the APS.

Specifically, scientists at the U.S. Department of Energy’s Argonne National Laboratory are collaborating with other U.S. laboratories and academic institutions to study a phenomenon called self-discharge. This is a series of chemical reactions in the battery that causes performance loss over time, shortening the battery’s lifespan.

During self-discharge, the charged lithium-ion battery loses stored energy even when not in use. For example, an EV that sits for a month or more may not run due to low battery voltage and charge. While scientists are making significant progress in understanding lithium-ion batteries, there is an ongoing debate on what causes the self-discharge phenomenon.

Scientists say they could not have validated their findings without access to the Advanced Photon Source at Argonne, one of the world’s premier storage-ring-based high-energy X-ray light source facilities. The APS is a DOE Office of Science user facility. The light sources use electrons circling in a storage ring at near the speed of light to produce X-ray beams that allow scientists to unveil the battery’s inner workings at an atomic level.

Lithium-Ion Batteries Electric Vehicles Battery Degradation Self-Discharge Argonne National Laboratory

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



cleantechnica / 🏆 565. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

New Findings Challenge 150-Year-Old Assumptions: Scientists Discover New Properties of Unusual MetalScience, Space and Technology News 2024

Source: SciTechDaily1 - 🏆 84. / 68 Read more »

New Mexico looking for a new state Public Education Department secretary for K-12 schoolsNew Mexico is again looking for a new state Public Education Department secretary for K-12 schools. Arsenio Romero resigned Wednesday, effective immediately, after about a year and a half on the job. Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham said in a statement that she and her staff will begin interviewing candidates to replace Romero immediately.

Source: AP - 🏆 728. / 51 Read more »

U.S. Department of Energy Awards $138 Million to 91 Early Career ScientistsClean Tech News & Views: EVs, Solar Energy, Batteries

Source: cleantechnica - 🏆 565. / 51 Read more »

Disappearing scientists: Attrition and retention patterns of 2.1 million scientists in 38 OECD countriesResearch has been showing that women scientists continue to disappear from science at a significantly higher rate and in higher percentages than men. This is what social scientists have thought for decades—but this is no longer the case today, according to a study published in Higher Education.

Source: physorg_com - 🏆 388. / 55 Read more »

Justice Department To Investigate Rankin County Sheriff's Department For Pattern Of Racist ViolenceThe Justice Department will investigate the Rankin County Sheriff’s Department after five deputies were convicted of torturing two Black men in a racist attack. The investigation will look into potential patterns of excessive force, unlawful stops and searches, and racially discriminatory policing practices.

Source: NBCNewYork - 🏆 270. / 63 Read more »

New name, new school: Waynedale Local Schools begins a new eraPosition: Multimedia Journalist

Source: WEWS - 🏆 323. / 59 Read more »