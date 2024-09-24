New Research Shows Earth's Temperature Over The Last 485 Million Years

New research shows the global mean surface temperature across the last 485 million years. The gray shading corresponds to different confidence levels, and the black line shows the average. The colored bands along the top reflect the climate state, with cooler colors indicating icehouse climates, warmer colors indicating greenhouse climates, and the gray representing a transitional state. Image Credit: Judd et al. 2024.

.” It’s published in Science, and the lead author is Emily Judd. Judd is from the Department of Paleobiology at the Smithsonian National Museum of Natural History. “This method was originally developed for weather forecasting,” said Judd. “Instead of using it to forecast future weather, here we’re using it to hindcast ancient climates.”

PhanDA illustrates the unbreakable link between carbon and global warming. According to co-author Jessica Tierney, a paleoclimatologist at the University of Arizona, the link between the climate and carbon is undeniable. “This research illustrates clearly that carbon dioxide is the dominant control on global temperatures across geological time,” said Tierney. “When COWhile proof of the link between climate and carbon isn’t new, this long timeframe drives it home.

Climate Change Earth Temperature Phanerozoic Eon Carbon Dioxide Geological History

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



universetoday / 🏆 297. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

New Study Shows 485 Million Years Of Earth’s TemperatureDavid Bressan is a professional geologist and science blogger interested in how the Earth’s past influences society and daily life today. From 2011 to 2014, his geology blog was hosted by Scientific American and now, for almost one decade, by Forbes.

Source: ForbesTech - 🏆 318. / 59 Read more »

From Frozen to Sweltering: Earth's Climate Over the Last 485 Million YearsResearchers have charted Earth's surface temperature for the last 485 million years. Temperature rises as carbon increases.

Source: universetoday - 🏆 297. / 63 Read more »

Study charts how Earth's global temperature has drastically changed over the past 485 million years, driven by CO₂A new study co-led by the Smithsonian and the University of Arizona offers the most detailed glimpse yet of how Earth's surface temperature has changed over the past 485 million years.

Source: physorg_com - 🏆 388. / 55 Read more »

Alien: Earth‘s First Teaser Sure Does Show an Alien and EarthAlien: Earth is a prequel show set before Ellen Ripley's sci-fi misadventures.

Source: Gizmodo - 🏆 556. / 51 Read more »

Snowball Earth: Researchers discover unique Scottish rocks record when Earth was first encased in iceMore than 700 million years ago, the Earth was plunged into a state that geologists call 'snowball Earth', when our planet was entirely encased in ice. This happened when the polar ice caps expanded so far that they joined up around the equator.

Source: physorg_com - 🏆 388. / 55 Read more »

Earth's ancient 'greenhouse' conditions were hotter than thoughtA timeline of 485 million years of Earth’s surface temperatures shows ancient greenhouse conditions were hotter than scientists thought.

Source: ScienceNews - 🏆 286. / 63 Read more »