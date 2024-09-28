New Nintendo Museum Aims To Inspire With A Century Of History

The inspiration for Nintendo ’s new museum came, at least in part, from an ongoing irritation for Shigeru Miyamoto . At a certain point every year, the Super Mario creator does a presentation for the hundred or so new staff that have joined the company. It’s an attempt to explain the core of what makes Nintendo a creative force. “I talk for two hours,” Miyamoto said during a roundtable interview ahead of the museum’s opening. “And after 20 years, I don’t want to do it anymore.

As someone who has played Nintendo games since the NES, there were plenty of things I had never heard of, particularly when it comes to the company’s earliest days. Even Miyamoto learned some things. He joined the company in 1977 but had never seen a Copilas — a line of printers Nintendo made during the ’70s — in the flesh. “Those were something that I had only heard about,” he says. I also appreciate that the company doesn’t skip over its failures.

