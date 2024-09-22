New Mom's Viral Post Explains the Best Postpartum Gift: A Variety of Choices

. It's one of those things that you don't understand until you're in it yourself. You have no idea what they're going through."
2. I come and take care of the baby while you sleep in your room alone or you go do something by yourself or you guys go out to lunch the two of you without the baby.4. And we sit on the couch and just chat or watch a funny movie with the baby.Rogers tells TODAY.com that her bleary-eyed friend chose option No. 2: sleep.According to Rogers, the key is to give a variety of choices.
“As someone with no kids now, but with friends who have kids, and I’m sure more to come, THANK YOU,” one person wrote.“Loooooove this. One other option that I would have loved postpartum is a friend to come over and watch the baby while I shower/get ready and then take cute pics of me and baby together.”
“YES!!!! Also I had someone reach out and say I’d love to make a meal, planning to bring over Monday if that works. Here’s a list of things I could make, tell me what sounds best… 1) roast chicken and potatoes, 2) salmon with dill and orzo, etc etc etc… it was so nice to say, ‘Yes Monday works and I’ll take option 3!’”
Postpartum Gift Ideas New Mom Support System Practical Help
United States Latest News, United States Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: SInow - 🏆 273. / 63 Read more »
Source: wmag - 🏆 723. / 51 Read more »
Source: Newsweek - 🏆 468. / 52 Read more »
Source: NBCNewYork - 🏆 270. / 63 Read more »
Source: Newsweek - 🏆 468. / 52 Read more »
Source: FoxNews - 🏆 9. / 87 Read more »