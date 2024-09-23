Head Topics

New Mobility Congress in Łódź: A Must-Attend Event for the EV Industry

The largest expo and industry event of its kind in Central and Eastern Europe, the New Mobility Congress returns to Łódź, Poland. This year's event promises to attract 5,000 visitors, including experts, scientists, opinion leaders, and decision-makers, to discuss the latest trends and future developments in new mobility.

It takes years to build an event that attracts attendees without advertising and top speakers without invitations. It’s only taken the Polish New Mobility Association 5 years to develop such an event —. The largest expo and industry event of this type in all of Central and Eastern Europe , it is one you should not miss if you’re even slightly interested in new mobility , batteries, climate change , and zero-emission transport in general.

Check out the list of speakers here, and if there are a questions you would like me to ask any of them, just let me know. I am truly thrilled to be going there and to have this opportunity to discuss the latest trends, future developments, and where we stand today. I am convinced no EV industry shareholder can afford to miss the New Mobility Congress in Łódź, Poland.

