New Legislation Aims To Balance Music And Quiet Living In D.C.

on legislation that sets soundproofing standards for new residential construction in mixed-use corridors and entertainment districts. The legislation, introduced by Councilmember Brianne K. Nadeau , D-Ward 1, protects the vibrant musical and cultural history of neighborhoods while giving relief to the residents who appreciate that culture, and also seek reasonable protections from excessive sound.

The bill also considers how to improve public spaces to make them more amenable to music and public performances in ways that reduce residential disturbance. This would mean more amenities like, addresses resident and business concerns about amplifiers in public space. That legislation was referred to Councilmember Nadeau’s committee and received a hearing this July.

Establishes grant programs to encourage public performances that fit well with these spaces and help advance the District’s cultural vibrancy.

Soundproofing Music Venues Residential Construction District Of Columbia Councilmember Brianne K. Nadeau

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



PoPville / 🏆 435. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

'Universal prohibition': New legislation aims to make all Utah schools cellphone freeNew legislation introduced Monday aims to create a statewide stance making all Utah schools and classrooms cellphone-free unless a district opts for a different policy.

Source: KSLcom - 🏆 549. / 51 Read more »

Australia grants workers legal right to disconnect after-hoursUnions welcomed the legislation, saying it gave workers a way to reclaim some work-life balance.

Source: trtworld - 🏆 101. / 63 Read more »

New owner seeks community support as nonprofit aims to restore 5th Ward meetinghouseThe new owner of a historic church property on Wednesday outlined a new plan for the structure that includes housing for those in recovery from addiction.

Source: KSLcom - 🏆 549. / 51 Read more »

New legislation that would give funding to combat extreme heat moves forwardNew extreme heat legislation that would give funding to respond to emergencies relating to extreme temperatures is moving forward.

Source: abc15 - 🏆 263. / 63 Read more »

Californians to face steep fines for violating water orders under new legislationRanchers who defied a CA water order were only fined $50 each. Some fines can increase 20-fold under legislation headed to the governor.

Source: CalMatters - 🏆 261. / 63 Read more »

Californians to face steep fines for violating water orders under new legislationUnder new legislation headed to the governor, some daily fines for water scofflaws can increase 20-fold.

Source: mercnews - 🏆 88. / 68 Read more »