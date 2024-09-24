New Legislation Aims To Balance Music And Quiet Living In D.C.

on legislation that sets soundproofing standards for new residential construction in mixed-use corridors and entertainment districts. The legislation, introduced by Councilmember Brianne K. Nadeau , D-Ward 1, protects the vibrant musical and cultural history of neighborhoods while giving relief to the residents who appreciate that culture, and also seek reasonable protections from excessive sound.
The bill also considers how to improve public spaces to make them more amenable to music and public performances in ways that reduce residential disturbance. This would mean more amenities like, addresses resident and business concerns about amplifiers in public space. That legislation was referred to Councilmember Nadeau’s committee and received a hearing this July.
Establishes grant programs to encourage public performances that fit well with these spaces and help advance the District’s cultural vibrancy.
Soundproofing Music Venues Residential Construction District Of Columbia Councilmember Brianne K. Nadeau
United States Latest News, United States Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: KSLcom - 🏆 549. / 51 Read more »
Source: trtworld - 🏆 101. / 63 Read more »
Source: KSLcom - 🏆 549. / 51 Read more »
Source: abc15 - 🏆 263. / 63 Read more »
Source: CalMatters - 🏆 261. / 63 Read more »
Source: mercnews - 🏆 88. / 68 Read more »