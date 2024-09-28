New Jersey Man Faces Charges After Antique Handgun Found in Carry-On Luggage

A New Jersey man faces charges after officers found an antique handgun in his carry-on luggage, according to the Transportation Security Administration.

The firearm, a .22-caliber handgun, was found inside the bag Thursday at Newark Liberty International Airport, the TSA said. The antique revolver pistol was not loaded and was discovered inside the carry-on as it went through the security checkpoint's x-ray machine. Port Authority Police were alerted and went to the Terminal C checkpoint to confiscate the gun before arresting the man, who lives in Verona."Travelers need to pay more attention to the items that they have inside their carry-on bags," said Thomas Carter, the TSA’s Federal Security Director for New Jersey."Travelers are responsible for the contents of their carry-on bags.

The civil penalty for bringing a weapon to a TSA checkpoint can be up to $15,000 depending on the circumstances, according to the agency.

