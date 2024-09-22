New Jacksonville technology helps cancer patients keep their hair during chemotherapy

18 minutes agoMulti-car crash on I-95 North at Pecan Park Road, all lanes clearedGold Star Families gather in Jacksonville to remember the fallen and honor their survivorsGet ready to travel this fall with these Insider Deals– New medical technology in Jacksonville hospitals is reducing the amount of hair loss for people undergoing chemotherapy.
The scalp cooling system treatment uses a cooling cap to reduce the amount of chemotherapy medication that reaches hair follicles during chemo.Kate, the Princess of Wales, has finished chemotherapy and will return to limited public duties“Obviously the first thing that runs across your mind is chemotherapy, that’s a pretty toxic drug I’m going to lose my hair. I’ve got little kids at home, how is this going to impact my life,” said Nelson.
“I think it is just reassuring that mommy may lose her hair it may get thinner, but she may be able to keep a little bit of it,” Nelson said.“My goal as a mother is always to protect my kids and make sure that they are as well taken care of as possible,” she said.
Chemotherapy Hair Loss Scalp Cooling Jacksonville Hospitals Cancer Treatment
United States Latest News, United States Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: wjxt4 - 🏆 246. / 63 Read more »
Oregon Ducks' Arik Armstead Ready for New Start in JacksonvilleThe former Oregon Duck and San Francisco 49er was picked up by the Jacksonville Jaguars this offseason. After being placed on the PUP list ahead of the 2024 training camp, he's now activated and ready to play.
Source: SInow - 🏆 273. / 63 Read more »
Source: wjxt4 - 🏆 246. / 63 Read more »
Source: wjxt4 - 🏆 246. / 63 Read more »
Source: wjxt4 - 🏆 246. / 63 Read more »
Source: wjxt4 - 🏆 246. / 63 Read more »