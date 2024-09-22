New Jacksonville technology helps cancer patients keep their hair during chemotherapy

18 minutes agoMulti-car crash on I-95 North at Pecan Park Road, all lanes clearedGold Star Families gather in Jacksonville to remember the fallen and honor their survivorsGet ready to travel this fall with these Insider Deals– New medical technology in Jacksonville hospitals is reducing the amount of hair loss for people undergoing chemotherapy.

The scalp cooling system treatment uses a cooling cap to reduce the amount of chemotherapy medication that reaches hair follicles during chemo.Kate, the Princess of Wales, has finished chemotherapy and will return to limited public duties“Obviously the first thing that runs across your mind is chemotherapy, that’s a pretty toxic drug I’m going to lose my hair. I’ve got little kids at home, how is this going to impact my life,” said Nelson.

“I think it is just reassuring that mommy may lose her hair it may get thinner, but she may be able to keep a little bit of it,” Nelson said.“My goal as a mother is always to protect my kids and make sure that they are as well taken care of as possible,” she said.

