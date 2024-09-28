New High-Resolution AR Display Combines Optical Technologies

Augmented reality takes digital images and superimposes them onto real-world views. But AR is more than a new way to play video games; it could transform surgery and self-driving cars . To make the technology easier to integrate into common personal devices, researchers report how to combine two optical technologies into a single, high-resolution AR display. In an eyeglasses prototype, the researchers enhanced image quality with a computer algorithm that removed distortions.

AR systems, like those in bulky goggles and automobile head-up displays, require portable optical components. But shrinking the typical four-lens AR system to the size of eyeglasses or smaller typically lowers the quality of the computer-generated image and reduces the field of view. Youguang Ma and colleagues may have found a solution for condensing the technology.

The researchers integrated the hybrid AR display into a pair of eyeglasses and tested the prototype's performance with computer image enhancement. Projected images from the one-lens hybrid system had less than 2% distortion across a 30° field of view -- image quality that's on par with current commercial AR platforms with four lenses. The researchers then confirmed that their computer preprocessing algorithm improved a reprojected AR picture of a red panda.

