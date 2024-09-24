New Hammerhead Shark Species Named After Paul G. Allen

A new species of hammerhead shark has been discovered, and its namesake is the late Paul G. Allen , the co-founder of Microsoft and a well-known champion for marine conservation who played a significant role in protecting ocean ecosystems through his many philanthropic efforts. Although Allen passed away in 2018, his legacy continues through the foundation’s ongoing support for shark conservation and marine health.

Gonzalez, a Colombian marine ecologist, was no stranger to bonnethead sharks, having studied them during her master’s research in Panama in 2015. Her work hinted at the existence of a new species, and together with Chapman, they formed a research plan to fully document it. Latin America is known to be a global hub for small hammerhead shark species, andranges from Belize to Brazil.

According to Gonzalez, the discovery of the shovelnose shark was a collaborative effort between scientists and the Belizean fishing community: “The work to identify and document this new species was truly a community endeavor and involved a team of scientists and Belizean shark fishers. The fishers and their families became very invested in this process, helping me in collecting tissue samples for genetics and taking hundreds of measurements of these sharks.

Belize offers a glimmer of hope for this new discovery’s future. The country has implemented strong shark conservation measures, includingand working closely with fishing communities to manage shark catches. These proactive steps may be the key to protecting the shovelnose shark from extinction. “It’s tragic that we have only just recognized that this species exists, and we are already running against the clock to prevent its extinction,” Chapman said.

