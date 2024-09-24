New Film 'Maria Callas' Explores The Iconic Singer's Final Days

as opera singer Maria Callas , who was one of the most iconic performers of the 20th century. The film hails from acclaimed filmmaker, who previously directed 2016’s Jackie starring Natalie Portman as Jackie Kennedy, and 2021’s Spencer as Kristen Stewart as Princess Diana.
“The film follows the American-Greek soprano as she retreats to Paris after a glamorous and tumultuous life in the public eye. Maria reimagines the legendary soprano in her final days as the diva reckons with her identity and life,” reads the official synopsis.is slated to arrive in select theaters on November 27, followed by its Netflix debut on December 11.
The film is directed by Larraín from a screenplay written by Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight. The cast also includes Pierfrancesco Favino , Alba Rohrwacher , Haluk Bilginer , Kodi Smit-McPhee , and Valeria Golino . It is produced by Juan de Dios Larraín, Lorenzo Mieli, and Jonas Dornbach. The film is a production by The Apartment, Fabula, and Komplizen & Fremantle.Maggie Dela Paz has been writing about the movie and TV industry for more than four years now.
Maria Callas Opera Singer New Film Larraín Netflix
