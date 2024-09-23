New Courtyard Designed To Provide 'Calming Environment' For Patients And Families At Cumbria Hospital

The first patients are set to move into three purpose-built wards following four years of redevelopment at a Cumbria hospital.

From Monday, patients, staff, furniture and equipment will begin the move from old facilities to their new home. NCIC Chief Executive Lyn Simpson said the redevelopment would "make a huge difference to our patient experience".NCIC said all the wards were purpose-built, and designed with staff input

Hospital Redevelopment Patient Care Palliative Care Elderly Ward Cumbria Hospital

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



bbchealth / 🏆 143. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

New York Ciy installs new garbage receptacles specifically designed for pizza boxesThe new trash bins pay homage to the classic red-and-white checkered tablecloths of New York pizza shops.

Source: 6abc - 🏆 250. / 63 Read more »

Visa debuts a new product designed to protect consumers making bank transfersVisa said it plans to launch a dedicated service for bank transfers, skipping credit cards and the traditional direct debit process.

Source: CNBC - 🏆 12. / 72 Read more »

Sabrina Ionescu's New Nike Shoes Designed by Iconic ActorNew York Liberty star Sabrina Ionescu wore shoes that were designed by an acting legend last night.

Source: SInow - 🏆 273. / 63 Read more »

The Guy Who Designed the iPhone Made a New ButtonJony Ive swears he's not trying to 'disrupt' apparel fasteners and just wanted to make something 'humble.'

Source: Gizmodo - 🏆 556. / 51 Read more »

OpenAI unveils new ChatGPT models designed to tackle complex problemsTsveta, a passionate technology enthusiast and accomplished playwright, combines her love for mobile technologies and writing to explore and reveal the transformative power of tech.

Source: PhoneArena - 🏆 322. / 59 Read more »

OpenAI Introduces New AI Models Designed for Complex ReasoningOpenAI has released a new series of AI models, o1 and o1-mini, capable of performing complex reasoning tasks similar to humans. These models are now available in ChatGPT and its API.

Source: FoxBusiness - 🏆 458. / 53 Read more »