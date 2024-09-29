Netanyahu: Nasrallah's Assassination 'Necessary Objective', Work Not Yet Completed

addressing the assassination of Nasrallah by saying, “If someone rises up to kill you, kill him first.” He also said Nasrallah “was not just another terrorist, he was the terrorist,” and that he was “the main engine of Iran’s axis of evil.”

“We have settled accounts with someone who was responsible for the murders of countless Israelis and many nationals of other countries, including hundreds of Americans and dozens of French. … He and his people were the architects of the plan to destroy Israel. He was not only operated by Iran, he also frequently operated Iran,” he said.

Netanyahu said the assassination of Nasrallah was a “necessary objective” in achieving Israel’s goals in the conflict, specifically returning Israeli citizens back to their homes in the northern region of Israel and shifting the balance of power in the Middle East. However, while praising the IDF, Mossad, and Israeli air force for their respective roles in the assassination, he stressed that “the work has still not been completed.” Netanyahu proceeded to refer to Iran specifically, saying, “And to the ayatollahs’ regime I say: Those who strike us, we strike them.” Following the assassination of Nasrallah, Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei wasNetanyahu concluded by pointing to Hamas’s attack on Israel on Oct.

Netanyahu’s remarks follow Israel’s assassination of the longtime Hezbollah leader, who led the terrorist group for more than three decades. Nasrallah was killed in airstrikes in Beirut, Lebanon, on Friday. Hezbollah has sincelong-range missiles toward Jerusalem, Israel’s capital city, one of which landed in the West Bank, causing fires in the area of Mitzpe Hagit.

