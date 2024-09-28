Netanyahu approves airstrike on Hezbollah headquarters in Beirut

Israel i Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu approved Friday’s airstrike on Hezbollah ’s headquarters in Beirut, Lebanon , from his hotel room in New York City prior to his speech to the United Nations General Assembly.

It was not clear at the time of the photo's release whether Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah had survived the attack.his address knowing that the attack was under way. He cut short a press conference after the speech when a military aide whispered in his ear. The Israel Defense Forces said that it is on high alert, ready for any action, defensive or offensive. There had been no response from Hezbollah or any other Iranian proxies as of 8:30 p.m. in Israel.

Hezbollah Airstrike Netanyahu Israel Lebanon

