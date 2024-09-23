Nebraska Republican Lawmaker Won't Support Electoral College Change Before Election

Brittany ShepherdA growing effort backed by Republicans , including former President Donald Trump , to switch Nebraska 's electoral process to winner-take-all hit a major snag on Monday after a key state lawmaker said he wouldn't support such a change before the November election.

"In recent weeks, a conversation around whether to change how we allocate our electoral college votes has returned to the forefront," McDonnell said. "I respect the desire of some of my colleagues to have this discussion, and I have taken time to listen carefully to Nebraskans and national leaders on both sides of the issue. After deep consideration, it is clear to me that right now, 43 days from Election Day, is not the moment to make this change.

ABC News spoke to Nebraska Rep. Mike Flood, who agreed that McDonnell was a key holdout and understood the Nebraska legislature needed at least three more votes to break a very likely filibuster.

