A pivotal state senator said he opposed changing Nebraska 's electoral votes to winner-take-all before the election. The bill's Republican sponsor said he plans to try again next year.intended for the Republican-controlled legislature to change Nebraska to a winner-take-all system instead of awarding electoral votes by congressional district."After deep consideration, it is clear to me that right now, 43 days from Election Day, is not the moment to make this change," state Sen.
Riepe told NBC News he had initially had concerns himself about changing the law so close to the election but said he would not stand in the way of fellow Republicans making the change. McDonnell represents an Omaha-area state Senate district and is reportedly weighing a run for Omaha mayor. A former Democrat, he The developments appear to cap months of deliberations over whether Nebraska lawmakers could change the way the state apportions its electoral votes in a way that would benefit Trump.
Vice President Kamala Harris were to win Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin but lose every other swing state "Senator McDonnell is standing strong against tremendous pressure from out-of-state interests to protect Nebraskans’ voice in our democracy. In this election and those to come, Nebraskans will continue to lead the way by electing leaders at every level who stand up for the people and respect our spirit of independence," Kleeb added.
