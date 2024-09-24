Nebraska Lawmaker Rejects Push To Change Electoral College Before November

Brittany Shepherd and Alexandra HutzlerA growing effort backed by Republicans , including former President Donald Trump, to switch Nebraska 's electoral process to winner-take-all hit a major snag on Monday after a key state lawmaker said he wouldn't support such a change before the November election.

"In recent weeks, a conversation around whether to change how we allocate our electoral college votes has returned to the forefront," McDonnell said. "I respect the desire of some of my colleagues to have this discussion, and I have taken time to listen carefully to Nebraskans and national leaders on both sides of the issue. After deep consideration, it is clear to me that right now, 43 days from Election Day, is not the moment to make this change.

If the other state Senate holdouts stand firm, McDonnell's decision effectively throws cold water on the ongoing effort to switch the state's Electoral College vote to winner-take-all, even after Republican members of Congress and Trump pushed for the change. Nebraska split its electoral votes in 2020, with President Joe Biden flipping the 2nd district, which includes Omaha. Without gaining the votes from Nebraska's 2nd district, Harris could not win the general election with "blue wall" of Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania alone. It would also create a new possibility for a 269-269 Electoral College tie.

