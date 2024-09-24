Nebraska Lawmaker Opposes Changing Electoral College System

The Republican Party ’s efforts to lock down all of Nebraska ’s electoral votes for former President Trump could be jeopardized after a state lawmaker refused to throw his support behind an initiative to change how the state allocates its electoral votes. Nebraska state Sen.

McDonnell also said he encouraged the governor, and will encourage his colleagues, to pass an amendment next year that gives the people of Nebraska the chance to decide on how the electoral college votes are allocated on the ballot. 'This November, Nebraskans will have the chance to elect candidates at every level who reflect their views, including on this issue,' McDonnell wrote. 'That’s how it should be.

Trump thanked Gov. Pillen on Truth Social Monday, for trying to help Republicans simplify the complexity of Nebraska's electoral map. 'It would have been better and far less expensive for everyone! Unfortunately, a Democrat turned Republican State Senator named Mike McDonnell decided, for no reason whatsoever, to get in the way of a great Republican, common sense, victory,' Trump wrote.

The Associated Press reported that in that scenario, a Trump victory in Nebraska’s 2nd Congressional District would create a tie of 269-269, throwing the final decision to the U.S. House of Representatives. At that point, each state would have one vote, a situation that would likely favor Trump. But, if Harris carried the district, she would be president. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

