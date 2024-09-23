Nebraska Lawmaker Blocks Effort To Change Electoral Vote System

A Nebraska Republican state lawmaker said Monday that he remains opposed to switching how the state allocates its electoral votes , effectively blocking a bid by President Donald Trump and his allies to change the system in search of an extra electoral vote this fall. Trump allies have pushed for a special legislative session intended for the Republican-controlled Legislature to change Nebraska 's system to winner-take-all instead of awarding electoral votes by congressional district.

For example, if Vice President Kamala Harris were to win Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin but lose every other swing state, she and Trump would be tied at 269 electoral votes under a winner-take-all setup in Nebraska with Trump winning the state. In that scenario, the race would be thrown to the U.S. House, where each state delegation would get one vote for president.

