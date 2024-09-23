Nebraska Lawmaker Blocks Effort to Change Electoral System Before Election

A growing effort backed by Republicans , including former President Donald Trump , to switch Nebraska 's electoral process to winner-take-all hit a major snag on Monday after a key state lawmaker said he wouldn't support such a change before the November election. State Sen. Mike McDonnell, one of the key Republicans holdouts GOP Gov. Jim Pillen was looking to for support to break a likely filibuster, said in a statement that he would not vote to change electoral process before then.

Instead, McDonnell said he believed the legislature should take up the issue in next year's legislative session, which tentatively starts the first week of January 2025. 'In recent weeks, a conversation around whether to change how we allocate our electoral college votes has returned to the forefront,' McDonnell said. 'I respect the desire of some of my colleagues to have this discussion, and I have taken time to listen carefully to Nebraskans and national leaders on both sides of the issue. After deep consideration, it is clear to me that right now, 43 days from Election Day, is not the moment to make this change.' 'I have notified Governor Pillen that I will not change my long-held position and will oppose any attempted changes to our electoral college system before the 2024 election,' he added. 'I also encouraged him and will encourage my colleagues in the Unicameral to pass a constitutional amendment during next year's session, so that the people of Nebraska can once and for all decide this issue the way it should be decided -- on the ballot.'saying he would not call a special session unless Republican legislators could show they have 33 votes needed to break an expected Democratic filibuster. U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham, a South Carolina Republican and staunch ally of Trump, traveled to Nebraska last week to lobby lawmakers and met with stakeholders. ABC News spoke to Nebraska Re

