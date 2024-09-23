Nearly Half Million GM Vehicles Recalled Over Faulty Brake Fluid Warning Light

Nearly half a million General Motors vehicles are being recalled due to a potentially faulty brake fluid warning light , the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration announced on September 12.
The recall includes 2023 Chevrolet Silverado 1500s and GMC Sierra 1500s as well as 2023-2024 Cadillac Escalades, Cadillac Escalade ESVs, Chevrolet Suburban 1500s, Chevrolet Tahoes, GMC Yukons, and GMC Yukon XLs, the administration’sbraking performance and increase the risk of a crash,” the NHTSA said.
The bug in the Electronic Brake Control Module software will be fixed via an over-the-air update or by a dealer, officials stated, adding that letters to impacted owners should be sent out by October 28.
