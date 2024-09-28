Nearly 70 years after I-35 split Oak Cliff, Southern Gateway Park is nearing completion

Nearly 70 years after the construction of I-35 ripped through Oak Cliff , a massive undertaking to mend both a physical and economic divide is crossing the finish line.“This is a park that has had some skepticism. It's been hard.

“It has the potential to reunite a community that was torn apart by the highway, and I think it will really improve the area,” he said.

