Nearly 200 Countries Pledge To Triple Global Renewable Energy Capacity By 2030

Nearly 200 countries have pledged to triple global renewable energy capacity by the end of the decade — a goal that’s “within reach” as long as governments act fast, according to a new report. The International Energy Agency released its roadmap today for how countries can make it happen. It’s still a tough climb ahead with a hell of a lot new infrastructure needed. But falling costs and supportive policies can help them get there.

A decade later, by 2040, the equivalent of all of the world’s existing power grids would need to be refurbished or built new to support Paris climate goals, the IEA has previously estimated. Tripling renewable energy capacity around the world also requires a lot more storage, since wind and solar generation fluctuates. It’ll be crucial to save some excess energy for times when the sun doesn’t shine and winds wane.

