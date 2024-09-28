Nearly 150 firefighters may have been exposed to asbestos during training

Nearly 150 firefighters who took part in a live-fire training drill may have been inadvertently exposed to asbestos fibers.

In April, crews from each of those districts set fires at two houses on Pine Avenue, in the city of Snohomish, as part of a live-fire training exercise. A lot of older buildings constructed before the 1970s contain asbestos. But it’s not considered a health threat, unless disturbed. If tiny airborne asbestos fibers are inhaled, they can cause long-term damage, including lung cancer, scarring and breathing difficulties. But medical experts warn it can take up to 30 years for signs of asbestosis and other related diseases to show up.

