Nearly 100 VPN Apps Removed From Russian App Store

Nearly a hundred VPN apps commonly available everywhere are not available on the Russia n App Store, per app tracking site

Apple Censorship's analysis shows that the actual number of apps that have been removed is far greater. More than 50 VPN apps are believed to have been removed during the summer of 2024, bringing the total number of inaccessible apps to 98. Several more apps, including VPN by CyberGhost and ExpressVPN, were made unavailable between May and July. After July, more than 30 apps were delisted.

Apple scaled back its operations in Russia as a protest to denounce the country's actions in Ukraine but many of its services remain available in the country.

VPN Apple App Store Russia Censorship Roskomnadzor

