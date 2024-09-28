NCIS: Origins Update on Gibbs' Characterization Fuels Excitement

The recent NCIS: Origins update about Gibbs' characterization makes me even more excited about the prequel. While NCIS: Origins will still be a police procedural that features weekly cases, the show will largely focus on the early career of Leroy Jethro Gibbs . The famous NCIS character will be played by Austin Stowell – already a departure from the original show.

...Gibbs will be experiencing a lot of firsts. He is grieving, he just lost the two most important people in his life, and he is starting a new job. NCIS: Origins Having A Different Gibbs Is Great For The Prequel The Prequel Will Highlight Gibbs' Character Development Having a different version of Gibbs in NCIS: Origins is great for the show because it allows the prequel to stand out. It helps keep the show distinct and adds elements to Mark Harmon's Gibbs that are not explained in NCIS.

NCIS: Origins Will Add To Gibbs' Most Tragic Story We Will Finally See The Impact Of Gibbs' Greatest Losses Close NCIS: Origins could be the first time a detailed account is revealed of Gibbs' most tragic losses. In 1991, Gibbs sadly lost his first wife and daughter, Shannon and Kelly, to cartel violence. Some of the incident was revealed in a flashback in the two-part episode"Hiatus" in NCIS season 3.

NCIS: Origins Leroy Jethro Gibbs Austin Stowell Mark Harmon Prequel

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



screenrant / 🏆 7. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

NCIS: Origins’ Young Gibbs Actor Reveals Mark Harmon’s Advice For Playing CharacterAustin Stowell as Drew in The Inheritance and Mark Harmon as Gibbs in NCIS custom image

Source: screenrant - 🏆 7. / 94 Read more »

NCIS: Origins' New Gibbs Will Be Different Because Of Mark HarmonMark Harmon as Gibbs sitting in a car in NCIS Ex-File

Source: screenrant - 🏆 7. / 94 Read more »

Young Agent Gibbs Gets to Work in New 'NCIS: Origins' Set ImagesAustin Stowell in a photoshoot as young Gibbs for NCIS: Origins

Source: Collider - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »

Get a Sneak Peek at the “Story Gibbs Never Told” In New ‘NCIS: Origins’ Poster [Exclusive]Austin Stowell in the upcoming NCIS: Origins

Source: Collider - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »

Leroy Jethro Gibbs Joins His New Team in New 'NCIS: Origins' ImagesAustin Stowell in the upcoming NCIS: Origins

Source: Collider - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »

NCIS: Origins Premiere Images Reveal Gibbs’ First Team Of AgentsGibbs looking around a crime scene in NCIS Origins

Source: screenrant - 🏆 7. / 94 Read more »