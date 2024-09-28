NCIS: Origins Update on Gibbs' Characterization Fuels Excitement

The recent NCIS: Origins update about Gibbs' characterization makes me even more excited about the prequel. While NCIS: Origins will still be a police procedural that features weekly cases, the show will largely focus on the early career of Leroy Jethro Gibbs . The famous NCIS character will be played by Austin Stowell – already a departure from the original show.
...Gibbs will be experiencing a lot of firsts. He is grieving, he just lost the two most important people in his life, and he is starting a new job. NCIS: Origins Having A Different Gibbs Is Great For The Prequel The Prequel Will Highlight Gibbs' Character Development Having a different version of Gibbs in NCIS: Origins is great for the show because it allows the prequel to stand out. It helps keep the show distinct and adds elements to Mark Harmon's Gibbs that are not explained in NCIS.
NCIS: Origins Will Add To Gibbs' Most Tragic Story We Will Finally See The Impact Of Gibbs' Greatest Losses Close NCIS: Origins could be the first time a detailed account is revealed of Gibbs' most tragic losses. In 1991, Gibbs sadly lost his first wife and daughter, Shannon and Kelly, to cartel violence. Some of the incident was revealed in a flashback in the two-part episode"Hiatus" in NCIS season 3.
