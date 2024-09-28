NBC 5 and Telemundo 39 to Host 47th Annual George D. Flemmings Freedom Fund Celebration

NBC 5 and Telemundo 39 along with the Fort Worth Tarrant County NAACP invite you to attend the 47th Annual George D. Flemmings Freedom Fund Celebration at 6:45 p.m. on Friday, October 25, at the Fort Worth Convention Center Ballroom.

This year’s event will feature Fort Worth’s own Major General Anthony Woods, Commander of the Texas State Guard, as the special guest. Since 2015, Major General Woods has served in various positions in the Texas State Guard. Major General Woods also made history in 2005 as the first African American Commander of the 1st Armor Battalion. The 2024 theme is “90 Years: Breaking Barriers and Building Bridges.

Chartered in 1934, the NAACP is the nation’s oldest and largest civil rights organization. From the ballot box to the classroom, the thousands of dedicated workers, organizers, leaders, and members who make up the NAACP continue to fight for social justice for all Americans.

NAACP Fort Worth Celebration Civil Rights Major General Anthony Woods

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



NBCDFW / 🏆 288. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

NBC 5 And Telemundo 39 Celebrate 10 Years Of Clear The SheltersNBC 5 and Telemundo 39 are celebrating 10 years of Clear the Shelters. Viewers are sharing their rescue pets' stories by sending photos to iSeenbcdfw.com.

Source: NBCDFW - 🏆 288. / 63 Read more »

5,370 pets adopted during NBC 7 and Telemundo 20's Clear the Shelters campaignThe numbers are in for NBC 7 and Telemundo 20's monthlong Clear the Shelters campaign that ended on Sept. 10.

Source: nbcsandiego - 🏆 524. / 51 Read more »

Telemundo Chicago, NBC 5 to offer live coverage of 26th Street Mexican Independence Day ParadeTo kick off National Hispanic Heritage Month, Telemundo Chicago - The NEW broadcasting home of the 26th Street Mexican Independence Day Parade - will carry the…

Source: nbcchicago - 🏆 545. / 51 Read more »

47th annual Arts Awards honors artists, creators and innovatorsThe Cultural Council of Greater Jacksonville will celebrate individuals and organizations serving their community through arts and culture at the 47th annual Arts Awards on Oct. 4.

Source: wjxt4 - 🏆 246. / 63 Read more »

Fort Worth Tarrant County Freedom Fund CelebrationNBC 5 and Telemundo 39 along with the Fort Worth Tarrant County NAACP invite you to attend the 47th Annual George D. Flemmings Freedom Fund Celebration at 6:45…

Source: NBCDFW - 🏆 288. / 63 Read more »

Fort Worth Tarrant County Freedom Fund CelebrationNBC 5 and Telemundo 39 along with the Fort Worth Tarrant County NAACP invite you to attend the 47th Annual George D. Flemmings Freedom Fund Celebration at 6:45…

Source: NBCDFW - 🏆 288. / 63 Read more »