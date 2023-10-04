NBA veteran Danny Green gives inside look at LeBron James’ day-to-day life

LeBron James is on such a tight schedule he has to pencil in a time to use the bathroom, Danny Green said on a

“His day is so structured I don’t think he can take a s–t in peace,” Green said Tuesday. “He’s so used to everything being timed.” Although Green says the four-time NBA champion sticks to a tight schedule, he also doesn’t take it all too seriously.Green, a three-time champion, was asked to speak on who he understands LeBron to be as a person and as a professional athlete.

James and Green won a championship together in the 2019-20 season with the Lakers, who beat the Miami Heat in the bubble finals. “He has a lot of fun but you would never know that by seeing him operate and you would never know it’s year 20,” Green said."His day is so structured I don't think he can take a sh*t in peace. He's so used to everything being timed… He's a big a*s kid though.

His domination of the league for 20 years has put his name in the history books as possibly the best player to ever play in the NBA.James and his wife Savannah have been together for more than two decades and the two married in 2013. headtopics.com

“(LeBron)’s got so much to do on his plate,” said Green. “In season, out season, kids, commercial shoots, whatever it is, appearances.”Those who looks to achieve the same longevity as James should take note of the importance of nailing down a schedule — even if it’s to use the restroom.

