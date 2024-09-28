Navy Midshipmen Remain Undefeated With Dominant Road Win at UAB

Brian Newberry's Navy Midshipmen continued their undefeated start to the 2024 college football season on Saturday with a 41-18 road victory at UAB . It's the program's best start since the 2017 season. Both Army and Navy are 4-0 for the first time since 1945.

Navy never trailed, moving them to a 3-0 start in AAC play. Navy scored 41 points on 55 offensive plays in this game. Of those 55 plays, only eight were on third down. Even more unusual for a Navy offense that prides itself on chewing the clock, the Mids had two 75-yard scoring drives of three plays or less. Kicker Nathan Kirkwood also made his first two field goal attempts of the season from 45 and 46 yards out.

