NATO members seek EU funding for Baltic Defense Line

HELSINKI – NATO members Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and Poland will seek European Union funding to build a network of bunkers, barriers, distribution lines and military warehouses along their borders with Russia and Belarus , Estonia’s officials said Saturday.

“The need for a defense line stems from the security situation and supports NATO’s new forward defense concept,” Estonian Defense Minister Hanno Pevkur said in a statement, adding that “it is extremely important to coordinate our activities with Poland.” The defense ministers of the four European countries located on NATO’s eastern flank met in the southeastern Latvian city of Daugavpils on Friday to discuss the project’s funding.

The ministers said that external threats at the Baltic-Polish frontier are increasingly growing and ramping up fortifications along the border with Russia and Belarus “remains a high-priority contributing to our pledge to defend every inch of territory.”

NATO EU Funding Baltic States Russia Belarus Defense Line

