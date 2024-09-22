NATO conducts North Atlantic drills simulating strikes against hypothetical enemy ships

Saturday, September 21, 2024 9:45PM NATO troops, vessels and aircraft took to the frigid North Atlantic Ocean last month to sharpen their skills for a potential future war at sea, whether in the tumultuous Atlantic or in waters closer to their hypothetical Russian adversaries.
With U.S. Navy P-8 Poseidon aircraft acting as their eyes, Polish Naval Strike Missile units used their time in Iceland to simulate strikes on enemy ships out at sea. The trope "is a bit of an exaggeration, but only a bit," Kaushal said. "The maritime imbalance is significantly in NATO's favor, and that's a huge problem for Russia."
In the event of war, NATO aircraft and vessels could launch attacks on Russian territory from within the Baltic region that would "give Russian air defenses very limited warning times," Kashual noted. Control of the Baltic Sea is not a given for the Western allies. Russia's naval cruise missile bombardment of Ukraine from the Black Sea since 2022 has proved devastating, and proved that Moscow can "pose a real threat at depth across Europe," Kashual said.
Still, Western militaries may have to grapple with the same industrial strains that have so hamstrung Ukraine in its fight against Russia.
