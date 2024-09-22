Nationals Demote All-Star Shortstop CJ Abrams For Internal Issue

All-Star shortstop CJ Abrams was demoted to the minor leagues by the Washington Nationals on Saturday for what manager Dave Martinez said was an internal issue.“I’m not going to give specifics or talk about specifics because I need to keep these guys and everything on the down low,” Martinez said before the over the Cubs. “I’ve got other guys out there that I want to support. I’m going to support CJ. He’s a big part of our Nats family, and he will be.

The decision to option Abrams to Triple-A Rochester will cost the player $18,885. His contract calls for a $752,400 salary while in the major leagues and $362,100 while in the minors, and he will get the lower rate of pay for the final nine days of the 186-day season.Rochester did not qualify for the International League postseason and plays its final game on Sunday. Martinez said Abrams will not play for the Red Wings.

CJ Abrams Washington Nationals MLB Demotion Internal Issue

