Natalie Portman Embraces The Craft Vibes at Paris Fashion Week

Enough with the darn cowgirl looks, it's nearly October, then comes the Wicked movie, we need to start dressing like witches! At least Natalie Portman got the memo, arriving at Paris Fashion Week serving full The Craft with a ribbon choker bearing a spooky amulet.

Those boots! The buckles! She's a little bit Wednesday Addams, a little bit rock and roll, and she definitely just watched Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, right? Portman is clearly a big fan of this fabric. At the Deauville American Film Festival earlier in September, she wore a gorgeous, belted dress with puff sleeves and another slightly gothic choker. In July, she sported a structural mini-dress at the Lady in the Lake premiere. All by Dior, naturally.

Natalie Portman Paris Fashion Week Christian Dior The Craft Witchcore

