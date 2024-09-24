NASCAR Playoffs Round Two: Unpredictability Reigns at Kansas, Talladega, and Charlotte

The second round of the
Cup Series playoffs will be filled with unpredictability. Kansas Speedway has been one of the most dicey of the 1.5-mile tracks, Talladega is possibly the most unpredictable racing of any track and the Charlotte road course configuration has had some tweaks that has teams wondering how they will handle a couple of the new turns. For the 12 drivers who advanced to the second round, it will be a nerve-wracking affair. They already have survived one round and now it's on to the next.
's version of the playoffs — where those outside the playoffs still compete each week as well — runs over the final 10 races of the season. The first three rounds consist of three races, and the four winless drivers in the round lowest in points are eliminated, setting up four drivers who are eligible for the title in the season finale at Phoenix with the driver who finishes the best crowned the champion.
for FOX Sports. He has spent decades covering motorsports, including over 30 Daytona 500s, with stints at ESPN, Sporting News, Scene magazine and The News-Journal. Follow him on Twitter @bobpockrass.
