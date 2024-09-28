Naruto Creator Reveals His Choice For Naruto's Love Interest

For years, one of the big questions for Naruto 's devoted fanbase was who Naruto would wind up with, and it turns out that for series creator Masashi Kishimoto , the question was just as pervasive. Naruto is the kind of story where every character ends up with somebody, and a lot of ink has been spilled ranking its relationships. For its main character, Hinata Hyuga and Sakura Haruno were the two main love interests.

While Naruto x Hinata has always been a divisive pairing, it's nonetheless surprising to hear that Kishimoto's own wife was so deeply invested in Naruto x Sakura. Joking that he would defuse the situation by assuring his wife that she was the model for Hinata, Kishimoto reflects between the lines on how emotionally invested fans of the series could become in Naruto's eventual lover.

2 While it's clear that they share a deep bond, filler can raise questions and tease Naruto x Sakura in ways that the source material doesn't. This is also evident in some differences between the anime and manga. In many instances, the anime plays up a dynamic that isn't as present in the manga.

Naruto and Hinata's relationship is cemented as Naruto's second part, which would be adapted as Naruto Shippuden, carries on. Kishimoto had written Hinata from the start as a character with an obvious and inexplicable crush on Naruto, and over time, the rationale would become that she saw the good in him when nobody else would do the same.

