Napheesa Collier poised for big Game 1 vs. Phoenix Mercury

With Minnesota laying nearly double digits in Game 1 of their WNBA playoff series vs. Phoenix, our attention turns to Napheesa Collier 's markets to find some value. Find out why we believe she has a big Game 1 vs. the Mercury below.With the best record in the West, the Minnesota Lynx open the first round of the playoffs against a Phoenix Mercury team that limped to the finish line.
Collier has been at her best as a shooter against the Mercury, hitting a whopping 62.5% of her threes and 90.9% of her free throws. That will come in handy in Game 1 with Phoenix allowing the most 3-pointers per game this season . Collier proved last year that she’s at her best under the playoff spotlight when she averaged a combined 33.2 points, rebounds, and assists in a three-game series against the Connecticut Sun.What’s made Minnesota such a dangerous matchup this season is having a superstar like Collier surrounded by high-level 3-point shooters like Kayla McBride, Alanna Smith, and
Meanwhile, Copper has gone Under 16.5 points in seven of her last eight games while averaging just 14 points per game.Minnesota opened as a 10.5-point favorite with most books sitting between -9.5 and -10 as tip-off approaches.The Over/Under opened as high as 159.5, but has since come down to between 157.5 and 158.5.
