N.J. congressman urges feds to work faster in combating deadly water-borne disease

The federal government knows a way to prevent the spread of Legionnaires’ disease, but implementing it could take up to five years — an unacceptably long time that will allow more people to needlessly become sick and possibly die, a New Jersey congressman says.

Raising the disinfectant levels at water treatment plants is widely regarded as an effective way to stem the spread of Legionnaires, but that would require several years to adopt new rules. In a letter he sent to the U.S. Environmental Protection agency, U.S. Rep. Frank Pallone, D-6th Dist., made the case for quicker action.

"The bottom line is that Legionnaires' disease is really dangerous, and we have to do more to keep people safe," Pallone said in an interview with NJ Advance Media.

