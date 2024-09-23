Myles Garrett Plays Through Foot Injuries in Browns' Loss

Cleveland Browns ' Myles Garrett kneels on the field after an injury in the second half of an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Sunday, Sept. 22, 2024, in Cleveland.

Garrett grabbed his right foot during the game, and he was limping following several plays. The 28-year-old said he’s dealing with multiple issues in both of his legs as he’s trying to compensate for the foot injuries. “It’s the foot,” Garrett said when asked what’s affecting his play. “But like I said, it’s more than just the foot. It’s multiple things going on. If I think the foot’s feeling good or feeling better, it’s one thing or another. So it’s kind of just feeding into each other right now and nothing’s sitting right because nothing has time to heal.

With Garrett in a prone position on the field in the fourth quarter, Cleveland’s fans began chanting his name before he was helped to his feet and taken the sideline. Garrett said the moment gave him a temporary lift.

NFL Myles Garrett Cleveland Browns Injury Foot

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



cleveland19news / 🏆 70. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Myles Garrett, Amari Cooper, David Njoku, among Browns starters joining Deshaun Watson on sideline vs. SeahawAmari Cooper, Myles Garrett and David Njoku joined Deshaun Watson on the sidelines vs. the Seahawks.

Source: clevelanddotcom - 🏆 301. / 63 Read more »

Myles Garrett, Deshaun Watson among five Browns captains for 2024The Browns named five captains on Thursday, their final practice before a long weekend: Myles Garrett, Deshaun Watson, Denzel Ward, Joel Bitonio, and Charley Hughlett.

Source: clevelanddotcom - 🏆 301. / 63 Read more »

Cleveland Browns Star Myles Garrett Earns Massive Ranking For 2024 SeasonMyles Garrett is primed for a massive season with the Cleveland Browns and a new ranking reflects that.

Source: SInow - 🏆 273. / 63 Read more »

Cleveland Browns Star Myles Garrett Closing In On Massive NFL RecordCleveland Browns superstar pass-rusher Myles Garrett has a chance to reach a massive NFL record.

Source: SInow - 🏆 273. / 63 Read more »

Cleveland Browns Star Myles Garrett Shares Source Of Extra Motivation In Week 1The Browns open up the 2024 campaign against Garrett's hometown team the Dallas Cowboys

Source: SInow - 🏆 273. / 63 Read more »

What Does 'Even Better' Look Like For Cleveland Browns Star Myles Garrett?Myles Garrett enters the 2024 season as the reigning AP Defensive Player of the Year

Source: SInow - 🏆 273. / 63 Read more »