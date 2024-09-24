My Husband's Hearing Loss Is Affecting Our Relationship

My husband and I have been married for 11 years. When we got married, he was slightly hard of hearing. The past few months his hearing has gotten worse to the point that I have to raise my voice and repeat several times for him to hear me. He then accused me of shouting at him and said if I didn’t mumble he could hear me. He further states that’s why I can’t get the TV voice remote to work because I mumble.

If you’re in a bargaining mood, you can promise to try to speak up if he promises to wear his hearing aid. But whatever happens, he’s got to stop taking his frustration out on you.We have a 39-year-old son who works in commercial real estate but has been out of work for 10 months. He has told us he is very depressed and has been for years now. He ran out of health insurance and refuses to get any further therapy.

I have offered to continue to support him, but he must seek therapy which we will gladly pay for. He also needs to let us know whether he plans to stay with this profession, look at another field, or further pursue more education, which we will be happy to pay for.

